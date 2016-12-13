Minor boy booked in Dharwad for Facebook post with Pak. flag

more-in

A minor boy, who reportedly posed with a Pakistani flag on the Id Milad day and posted it on Facebook, has been detained for questioning by the Dharwad police.

The development came after Shivanand Aggieri, district convener of the Bajrang Dal, filed a complaint against the boy, a resident of Tejaswi Nagar in Dharwad alleging that a photo of him holding a Pakistani flag during the Id procession had been posted on Facebook. Mr. Aggieri claimed that the boy had “hurt the feelings of Indians” and “intended to disturb peace in society”. Deputy Commissioner of Police ( Law and Order) Jinendra Khangavi confirmed on Tuesday that the boy had been taken in for questioning. Vidyagiri police have registered a case under Sections 153 A (promoting enmity between religions) and 295A (deliberate act intending to outrage religious feelings of any class) of the Indian Penal Code.