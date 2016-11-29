Ministers’ travel bill is Rs. 2.79 cr.

more-in

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his ministerial colleagues spent Rs. 2.79 crore on their travel both within and outside the State from April to October this year.

This was revealed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in a written reply to JD(S) member K. Gopalaiah in the Assembly. This includes Rs. 1,73,48,453 spent on travelling by helicopter. Of this, Rs. 1,61,86,953 was spent for special aircraft alone. Mr. Siddaramaiah is economical with his travel expenses of Rs. 3,82,205.

Interestingly, Law Minister T. B. Jayachandra has accounted for the highest travelling expenses of Rs. 27,30,216 followed by Forest Minister B. Ramanath Rai (Rs. 21,47,754).