Karnataka

Minister visits drought-hit areas ofTumakuru dt.

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs T.B. Jayachandra along with district-level officers of various departments visited the drought hit areas of Tumakuru district on Wednesday.

They visited the goshale where more than 150 cattle are present and also visited the fodder bank at Nagalamadike. They also visited drought-hit villages where goshale, fodder banks, and small water tanks for the livestock have been established in Pavagada, Madhugiri and Koratagere taluks.

Speaking to reporters at Nagalamadike in Pavagada taluk of Tumakuru district, Mr. Jayachandra said “we are taking measures to fight drought without waiting for funds that the Union government has to give to the State.”

Printable version | Dec 21, 2016

