Minister expresses displeasure at slow pace of works

H.K Patil, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister, expressed displeasure with the slow pace of calamity relief and other works in the Bidar Zilla Panchayat.

At a meeting of officials here on Thursday, the Minister said that serious action will be taken against officials who failed to perform.

He instructed Nagambika Devi, principal secretary, RDPR, to suspend M. Khalid Ali, Assistant Executive Engineer drinking water supply, for giving false information to the meeting.

He said the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had formed a team of Ministers to study the situation in drought- and flood-hit areas.

“We will not only assess the loss, but also see the works being taken up there. Once reports from all districts are compiled, the State government will send a report to the Union government seeking relief funds,” he said.

He urged the Union government to release all pending crop loss relief funds due to the State.

Earlier, a delegation of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha leaders met the Minister and complained that they were yet to receive crop loss compensation.

Sharan Prakash Patil, Medical Education Minister and Eshwar Khandre, Minister of State for Municipal Administration, spoke.