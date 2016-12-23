Minister Smriti Irani to addressentrepreneurs at TiECON

more-in

Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani, Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries R.V. Deshpande, Minister of State for Information Technology and Tourism Prayank Kharge will be among a panel of speakers for the sixth edition of entrepreneurship summit, TiECON, to be held in Hubballi on January 27 and 28.

Briefing presspersons at the launch of online registration for the event here on Thursday, president of the Hubballi Chapter of TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs) Sandeep Bidasaria said that the event organised with the theme “Get Smart” would begin with a women’s conclave on January 27 to emphasise the significance of women entrepreneurship.

Organised by We-TiE, the women’s wing of TiE, the women’s conclave would have workshops on woman entrepreneurship and woman achievers sharing their success stories, Mr. Bidasaria said.

Mr. Bidasaria said that as part of TiECON, “Shark Tank’, a business plan competition, would be held and the winner would be judged by venture capitalists and serial entrepreneurs on the basis of notional and real investment they get from the panel.

He said that annual TiE awards in the categories of life-time achievement, young entrepreneur/start-up, woman entrepreneur, successful entrepreneur would be presented during the entrepreneurship summit. Associations, organisations or individuals who are supporting the growth of the region would also be honoured, he said.

He said that successful entrepreneurs and serial entrepreneurs would be addressing the summit and interacting with the participants.

There would be networking activities apart from an exhibition.

For registration, visit http://www.tieconhubli.com. Those interested in participating in the business plan contest can send email to vvm@rti.in or call Vijay Mane on Ph: 9243160272.