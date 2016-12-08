Minimise use of chemicalsin farming, farmers told

Minister in-charge of Dharwad district Vinay Kulkarni distributing soil health cards to farmers at a soil health day programme in Dharwad on Tuesday.

Minister in-charge of Dharwad district Vinay Kulkarni has urged farmers to minimise the use of chemicals in farming and adopt organic methods to decrease the cost of cultivation and get better quality yield.

Inaugurating a soil health day programme organised by the Department of Agriculture here on Tuesday, Mr. Kulkarni said that decreasing fertility of soil was a matter of concern.

The fertility of soil was coming down by the day due to indiscriminate use of chemical fertilizers over the years. It was time that farmers reoriented themselves and adopted organic methods.

Besides, the farmers should concentrate on dairy farming to supplement their income.

Organic farming indeed helps dairy farming by providing good quality feed, he said.

The Minister also urged farmers to make the maximum use of government schemes to promote organic farming and making farm pits to combat drought.

Department of Agriculture Joint Director T.S. Rudreshappa said that soil health testing was being done in the district to help farmers.

Nearly 36,000 soil samples have been tested in the laboratories. Soil health cards have also been distributed in the district, he said.

Agriculture experts provided information about soil health.