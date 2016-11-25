Mills offer Rs. 3,100 per tonne of sugar; growers reject it

more-in

The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha on Thursday rejected outright the offer made by sugar mills to give Rs. 3,100 per tonne of sugar and gave a call to the farmers to reject the Congress government hereafter.

Reacting to the offer made during the meeting of the managements of sugar mills in North Karnataka with Minister for Co-operation and Sugar H.S. Mahadev Prasad at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha here, the sangha leaders said that the managements had offered Rs. 3,100 per tonne, including the cost of harvesting and transportation, which would be between Rs. 600 and Rs. 650 per tonne.

This is no less than cheating and illegal as there is no provision in the laws dealing with sugarcane suggesting that the harvesting and transportation cost be collected from the growers, they said.

The responsibility of the grower ended once the mill officials conducted on-field test for sugarcane maturity.

The sangha leaders said that the Congress government and the sugar mills had again conspired to exploit farmers.

They said that nothing less than Rs. 3,000 per tonne without any deduction, not even harvesting and transportation cost, would be acceptable to growers.

The sangha leaders would now discuss the issue and decide on taking up a fresh struggle for a justifiable price for their crop.