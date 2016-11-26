Milk tetra pack for school children from next academic year

more-in

School children could look forward to 150 ml of nutritious milk supplied in tetra packs under the ‘ksheera bhagya’ scheme from next academic year, said A. Manju, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Sericulture.

Speaking to presspersons after reviewing the progress of works with the officials of the departments and distributing financial assistance to 17 beneficiaries here on Sunday, he said the decision to supply milk in tetra packs would put a full stop to all complaints of poor quality and less than promised 100 ml milk.

Presently milk is being served three days a week. From next year, every student would be given one tetra pack of milk having longer shelf life five days a week.

Dairy

The minister said the landless, small and marginal farmers should take up dairy farming along with sericulture to improve their economic conditions. New technological innovations in sericulture sector had prompted many to take up sericulture. An engineering graduate quit his job to take up sericulture, he said.

Despite water table depleting to 2000 feet leading to shortage of water in Kolar district, many farmers have taken up sericulture and changed their economic conditions. Many farmers, particularly sugarcane growers were committing suicide due to losses, while dairy farmers and sericulturists are doing good, he said.

But, unlike in southern districts of Karnataka farmers in North Karnataka, which has good sources of water for irrigation, were still shying away from sericulture. He said the department officials would organise awareness programmes in rural areas and inform farmers about latest technological innovations in sericulture, which could be taken up along with dairy farming. Already cocoon markets had be set up in Gokak of Belagavi district and in Haveri for the convenience of the sericulturists.

Fodder

Stating that fodder was available for a minimum one week to ten weeks in drought-hit districts, he said district-level task force committees had been advised to assess the situation in every taluk and arrange to procure green and dry fodder to ensure that there was no shortage for the cattle. The government would purchase green fodder at the cost of Rs.1.50 per kg and dry fodder for Rs.6 per kg. In return, it would be distributed at 50 per cent less cost to the individual growers and free of cost at goshalas (cattle camps).