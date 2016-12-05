Migratory birds flock to Mysuru for winter sojourn

more-in

Avian beauties from distant lands are flocking to the region, signalling the onset of winter, perceptible in the steady drop in temperature in Mysuru and surrounding areas.

Migratory birds, an annual feature arriving in November/December and staying till the onset of summer, have made the region their temporary home in continuation of an ancient cycle observed since time immemorial.

From countries as far as Mongolia, cruising over the Himalayas these winged beauties find a transit point for their onward migratory journey or camp here to roost and beat the harsh winter of their native land before taking off for the return migration during the onset of summer.

Though Mysuru plays host to nearly 350 species of birds that include both resident and migratory, a group of birdwatchers from Mysore Nature have identified and spotted a few rare birds, which are reckoned to be their first-ever documentation in this part of the region. Some of these are birds are locally migratory and found in different parts of India though not often in Mysuru.

Kiran Bagade, who is a mechanical engineer by profession and into bird watching since the last few years, told The Hindu that Nilgiri Wood Pigeon, which are normally sighted in the Western Ghats, have been spotted on the outskirts of Mysuru as also Curlew Sandpipers, which are mostly found in the coastal region. Similarly, Dunlin, which migrates from northern Europe to coastal regions, were documented close to Mysuru for the first time, he added.

The other birds sighted by the Mysore Nature team members, including Shwetha Bharathi, A.P.C. Abhijit, Syed Muzamil, Vijaylakhmi Rao, and Prashanth, are Oriental Turtle Dove and Greater Famingos. “The Flamingos are commonly sighted in north Karnataka region like Hampi but rarely down south in Mysuru,” said Mr. Kiran.

Out of nearly 370 species documented in Mysuru region, about 100 are migratory birds. Other exotic species to be sighted in the region during winter include the Bar-headed geese, Garganey, northern pintail duck and shoveler. However, Bar-headed geese, which used to flock to Hadinaru lake regularly, have been found in the Nugu backwaters this year, according to Mr. Kiran.

Habitat disturbance and destruction affect their migratory pattern as they return to the same lake every year. But with failure of monsoon these lakes are expected to go dry before the completion of the winter season and hence may affect their breeding activity.