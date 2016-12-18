Karnataka

Meti scandal: Woman files plaint against constable, three others

The woman, whose video clip with former Excise Minister H.Y. Meti resulted in him being forced to quit recently, has now filed a complaint alleging threat to life from constable Subhash Mugalkhod, who reportedly made the video.

The woman also named three others in her complaint filed on Saturday with the Bagalkot Navanagar police, according to sources.

The complainant, who kept changing her stance on the episode, remained untraceable ever since the CD was released on Wednesday. The other persons named in the FIR are Ashok, Siddalinga, and Mirajkar. Their relationship with the constable is not yet known, sources said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Meti camped in his native village Thimmapur on Saturday, where he addressed his supporters.

Later, speaking to mediapersons, he alleged that the CD episode was a conspiracy to defame him by misusing his “innocence”.

