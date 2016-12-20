Karnataka

Meti receives a rousing welcome in Bagalkot

The former Excise Minister H.Y. Meti received a rousing welcome at his residence here by his supporters on Monday.

Mr. Meti resigned recently after television channels aired a clip of him in a compromising position with a woman.

He was staying at his native village of Timmapur for the last few days.

In a brief interaction with presspersons, Mr. Meti refused to comment anything on the episode saying it was being investigated by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

“At this juncture, it will be inappropriate to talk on the issue as the government has referred to case to the CID,” he said. Asked about the manhandling of mediapersons by his supporters, the former Minister expressed regrets about the incident.

Later, addressing supporters, he said that he would keep working for the people and his supporters.

Meanwhile, the police have started the investigation on the complaint filed by the woman against four persons including district armed reserve policeman Subhas Mugalkhod.

The sources said that the police were gathering evidence against the four men.

