Meti gives explanation to CM, KPCC chief

The Congress is handling the situation carefully following pressure from the Opposition parties for the resignation of Excise Minister H.Y. Meti over the alleged ‘sex tape’ episode.

The party and government have taken a stand that “appropriate action” would be taken only if charges are proved against Mr. Meti and concrete evidence is available in the form of the CD, which is yet to be released.

If the CD really exists, let them release it. I will take appropriate action after checking its veracity Siddaramaiah, Chief Minister According to sources in the party, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president (KPCC) and Home Minister G. Parameshwara discussed the issue threadbare and decided to act against Mr. Meti only if charges are proved. After getting an explanation from Mr. Meti, who has been accused of figuring in a sleazy CD, Mr. Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said the Minister met him and refuted the allegations. “If the CD really exists, let them release it. I will take appropriate action after checking its veracity,” he said.

Mr. Meti also met Mr. Parameshwara and briefed him about the developments. According to Mr. Parameshwara, the Minister dubbed the episode as an attempt to tarnish his image and a conspiracy by his political detractors. Mr. Parameshwara told presspersons that allegations against Mr. Meti would be verified. If the purported CD exists, action would be initiated against the Minister as per the direction of the party high command, he said.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Jagadish Shettar accused the government of shielding Mr. Meti and attempting to hush up the issue. The issue has become a major embarrassment to the Congress and the party government, as it surfaced after Minister for Primary and Higher Education Tanvir Sait was allegedly caught viewing objectionable pictures on his mobile phone during Tipu Jayanti celebration, he said. BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje has also demanded the resignation of Mr. Meti and urged Mr. Siddaramaiah to drop the minister from his Cabinet.

In another development, the woman who is allegedly involved in this episode, told reporters in Bagalkot that she was forced by four people, including a police constable, to make false allegations against Mr. Meti.