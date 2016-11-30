Message on wheels: Navy team comes calling in Mysuru

Members of the Navy crew, which is on a bike expedition across south India, in front of the Amba Vilas Palace in Mysuru on Tuesday. — PHOTO: M.A. SRIRAM

more-in

A 10-member crew from the Indian Navy is on a bike expedition to encourage youngsters in the hinterland of south India to take up a career in the armed forces.

The expedition is being held as part of Navy Week-2016 and is led by Lt. Jerry Chacko and Lt. Harendra Singh, who are accompanied by eight sailors from INS Kattabomman, which is based in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu.

The 12-day expedition will see them traversing 1,600 km to 1,800 km by road, covering Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Lt. Chacko told The Hindu on Tuesday that they have already covered about 600 km so far on their bikes and have reached out to hundreds of students across Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The expedition will culminate at the base camp in Tirunelveli.

The crew reached Chamarajanagar, their entry point to Karnataka, on Monday. After Mysuru, they plan to visit Kodagu before heading to Kerala. He said the expedition was flagged off on November 24 by Capt. Gaurav Gairola. Besides motivating youth to take up a career in the armed forces, the crew members are also trying to inculcate the spirit of adventure among the service personnel, he said.

“So far we have interacted with students from 10 educational institutions in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. We left out the NCC units as they are already aware of the navy, what it does, and the career prospects,” Lt. Chacko said.

On Tuesday, the crew members had an interaction programme with students pursuing postgraduate diploma in food technology at the Defence Food Research Laboratory.

The crew members said that besides celebrating Navy Week, which culminates on December 4 (Navy Day), they want to create greater awareness about the navy. “Joining the Indian Navy is one of the best career options available to the youth of the country. We are distributing pamphlets and literature on the various avenues,” Lt. Chacko said.

According to the crew, the general response from youngsters has been encouraging. The members topped their Mysuru halt with a visit to the iconic Amba Vilas Palace, where they interacted with students and young tourists.