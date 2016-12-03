Medium of instruction: Siddaramaiah says Centre should amend Constitution

more-in

The State government is in favour of amending the Constitution to empower State governments to make the mother tongue compulsory medium of instruction in schools.

“The State government is making all efforts to convince the Union government and other States about the necessity of such a move. We are committed to the stand of primary education in Kannada medium or mother tongue,” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Friday after inaugurating the 82nd Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelan here. He said a recent Supreme Court judgement had taken away the powers of the State government to make mother tongue of the child the compulsory medium of instruction, saying parents had the right to choose the language in schools. “I have also requested the Union government to set up a commission of inquiry to study the issue by visiting various States and suggest measures to ensure education in the mother tongue,” he said.

He said a Cabinet sub-committee was looking into the report on a draft culture policy submitted by writer Baragur Ramachandrappa. “Committee members have told me that most of the recommendations would be accepted,” he said.