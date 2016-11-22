Mayor, Deputy Mayor, MES supporters keep away from Maha Melava

Veteran leader N.D. Patil and other MES workers at the ‘Maha Melava’ in Belagavi on Monday.

As a result of the show-cause notices issued by the State government to Mayor Sarita Viraj Patil and Deputy Mayor Sanjay M. Shinde, the duo kept themselves away from participating in the ‘Maha Melava’ – a parallel Marathi people’s session – organised to oppose the holding of a legislature session in Belagavi on Monday.

Not only the Mayor and Deputy Mayor but, barring Vijay Patil, all 33 Marathi councillors of the ruling group and supporters of MES kept themselves away from the event.

The government had issued notices to the Mayor and Deputy Mayor to participate in the “black day” observance organised by the MES opposing the Rajyotsava celebrations in Belagavi on November 1. Both of them replied to the notices and are awaiting a response from the State government.

Struggle for justice

Expressing his disappointment, veteran MES leader and former minister from Maharashtra N.D. Patil said that unlike the Karnataka government, the government in Maharashtra was only putting up a show of sympathy and not actually doing anything to protect the interests of the Marathi-speaking people living on the Karnataka border.

Condemning alleged police excesses on Marathi activists during the black day observance on November 1, he said no amount of harassment would prevent the Marathi-speaking people from continuing their struggle till they got justice. The MES had been struggling for over six decades against the injustice of keeping Marathi-dominated areas in Karnataka. Though a legal battle was under way in the Supreme Court, all the MES-agitations were to keep alive the spirit of the struggle, he said.

“We believe that justice will come one day. Do not get demoralised by the excesses of the Karnataka government. The torch will keep burning with its flames vertically upwards even if it is turned downwards,” he encouraged.

Earlier, Sambhaji Patil, MLA (Belagavi South), said the Maha Melava was being organised to oppose the Karnataka government holding the winter session in Belagavi city, without waiting for the Supreme Court to deliver its verdict. The attitude of the State government towards Marathi people was worse than that of the Mughal rulers towards Indians.

Vijay Devane, Kolhapur district president of Shiv Sena, was highly aggressive in his remarks when he said the Karnataka police remained mute spectators when a Marathi youth was sporting a gun during the black day observance: “They will run away once they see a 12-bore gun,” he said.

Another MES MLA Arvind Patil (Khanapur), former MLAs Manohar Kinekar and Digamber Patil, senior leaders Maloji Rao Ashtekar, Deepak Dalvi and Bidar district MES president Ramrao Rathod also addressed the small gathering.

The venue in Tilakwadi was named after the former minister in Maharashtra government, the late R.R. Patil, and the stage after former MLA from Belagavi district late Vasantrao Patil.