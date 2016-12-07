Karnataka

Massive haul of Rs. 2,000 notes in Kolar

The Kolar town police on Wednesday seized new notes of Rs. 2,000 denomination worth Rs. 18 lakh and arrested four persons who were allegedly converting black money into white.

Based on a tip-off, Town police conducted the raid and arrested the four on Malur-Hoskote road. The police gave the names of the arrested as Srinivasalu (based in Bengaluru), Sudhakar, Ateesh (from Odisha) and Sunil. They allegedy brought the notes to exchange for old notes for a commission.

Karnataka
