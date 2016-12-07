Maratha Samaj to hold silent rally

more-in

The Maratha Samaj will organise a silent rally in Kalaburagi on December 9 to press for their demand for reservation under 2A and other benefits.

Suryakant Kadam, State vice-president of Sakala Maratha Samaj, addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Tuesday said that as per the recommendations of the Backward Classes Commission, Maratha, who are under 3(B) category at present should be included under 2(A).

Mr. Kadam urged the government to form a Maratha Development Corporation and allocate Rs. 500 crore as funds for the welfare of the people from the Maratha community. The government should identify land in all taluks and district headquarters for the construction of Maratha Bhavan and set up separate hostels for Maratha students across the district.

Other demands

He demanded that the Central University of Karnatak (CUK) at Kalaburagi be named after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The burial site of Chhatrapati Shahji Raje Bhosle, father of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, at Hodigere village near Channagiri in Davangere, should be developed as a tourist spot he added.

Mr. Kadam said that the silent rally would commence from Nagareshwara School grounds at Nehru Gunj on December 9, passing through the main streets of the city would culminate at the Deputy Commissioners’ office after the protesters submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.