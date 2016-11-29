Mandya ZP prepares Rs. 35.05 crore proposal to tackle drinking water crisis

Taking stock: B. Sharath, CEO, Mandya Zilla Panchayat, president J. Premakumari and others at the Karnataka Development Programme meeting in Mandya on Monday.

The Rural Drinking Water Supply and Sanitation Wing, Mandya Zilla Panchayat, has prepared a Rs. 35.05 crore proposal to ensure supply of drinking water to the parched rural areas in the district.

Reacting to the queries of panchayat members at the monthly Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) meeting at the ZP auditorium here on Monday, the officials said that the wing had already submitted the proposal to ZP president J. Premakumari and Chief Executive Officer B. Sharath.

Works such as drilling borewells, installing water-pumps, providing electricity to the water projects and laying pipelines will be taken up at a cost of Rs. 35.05 crore – if the proposal was approved – across the district, Chandrahas, executive engineer of the Wing, said. A total of 325 borewells were drilled in parched areas in the district. Of them, 87 have failed to yield water.

Transformers have been installed to 184 drinking water projects in the recent weeks, Mr. Chandrahas explained.

30 villages

In spite of such measures, at least 30 villages in the district have been facing an acute shortage of drinking water. While the ZP is supplying water to 23 villages in Nagamangala taluk through tankers, it has been arranging drinking water to seven villages in Malavalli taluk.

Standing committee presidents H.N. Yogesh, Boraiah and others were present.