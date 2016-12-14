Man trampled to death by elephant

more-in

A man was trampled to death by an elephant at Haruvanahalli in Tarikere taluk on Tuesday.

The deceased, Ramesh (33), was working in his field around 10.30 a.m., when he encountered the elephant. He is survived by his wife and two children.

The villagers found his body in the field and informed the police and Forest Department officers of the Bhadra division who visited the spot.

Soon after the incident, many relatives of the deceased and residents of the neighbouring villages gathered at the spot and demanded a permanent solution to the elephant menace.

The Forest Department has assured a compensation of Rs. 5 lakh to the family of the deceased. The Lakkavalli police have registered a case.