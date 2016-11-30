Man sentenced to seven years for rape

more-in

The Fifth Additional District and Sessions Court in Sagar city has sentenced a person accused of rape to seven years imprisonment.

The police had arrested Bekkodu Ganapathi, a resident of Kesara village in Hosanagar taluk in 2014, on the charge of raping a woman of the same village, by making a false promise of marrying her. After the woman had become pregnant, he refused to marry her.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim, the Nagara police arrested him and had booked a case under sections 376(rape) and 417 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code against him. The victim had given birth to a child also.

Special public prosecutor V.G. Yelageri had argued that as the DNA tests had also confirmed that the arrested was the father of the child, he should be awarded stern punishment. After the argument, Judge Maheshwari Hiremutt held him guilty and awarded him seven years imprisonment.

The Court has also slapped an amount of Rs. 60,000 as fine on him. Of this Rs. 50,000 should be paid to the victim as compensation.