Man moves HC for police nod to use copter to shower petals on new house

A 45-year-old man, whose name was removed from the rowdy-sheeter list last year, has sought permission from the police to use a helicopter to shower flower petals on his new house in the city outskirts during the house-warming ceremony.

M. Muniraju, resident of Mullur village in Varthur hobli, Bengaluru East taluk, on Thursday moved the High Court of Karnataka seeking direction to the Bengaluru city Police Commissioner to permit him to use the helicopter.

The petitioner stated that a private helicopter operator gave him a letter on January 29 asking him to seek permission from the police, based on which he had submitted a representation to the police on January 30. However, the police had not considered the request so far.

Pointing out that the house-warming ceremony was scheduled on February 9, the petitioner said that he had already distributed invitation cards intimating the guests that petals would be showered by a helicopter as part of the ceremony.

He claimed that such details were printed on the card assuming that there would not be any legal hurdle in using the helicopter, as another person in Mullur had done so after obtaining permission from authorities.

Justice A.S. Bopanna ordered issue of notice to the city Police Commissioner while asking government counsel to seek instruction on the petitioner’s plea. Earlier, government counsel orally had submitted to the court that the petitioner’s name was in the rowdy-sheeter list and was removed last year, while pointing out that there was a dispute over the land on which the petitioner had built his house.

Meanwhile, Justice Bopanna orally pointed out to petitioner’s counsel of a media report of a Maharashtra-based businessman, who had planned to spend around ₹80 lakh for his daughter’s marriage and had instead changed his mind and built 90 houses and donated them to the poor.