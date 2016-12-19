Man gets life imprisonment for murder

more-in

The Second Additional District and Sessions Court, on Monday, convicted a person accused of murdering his wife and sentenced him to life imprisonment. The convicted is Basavaraju of Harohalli in Belur taluk.

Basavaraju married Bhagya about 20 years ago. The couple had two daughters. The husband and wife had differences over many issues. He began suspecting her fidelity. Basavaraju killed his wife on June 9, 2012 after hitting her with a sickle. He had fled the place after the crime.

An eyewitness, Phalaksha, had filed a complaint in Halebidu police station. Belur Circle Inspector B.K. Manjaiah had conducted the investigation and filed a chargesheet.