Man gets four-year jail term for attempt to murder

The Fifth Additional District and Sessions Court in Sagar city sentenced a person to four years imprisonment on the charge of trying to kill his wife.

Shruthi, a resident of Jog-Kargal town, had lodged a complaint with the police alleging that her husband Nagaraj had tried to kill her by adding poison to her food.

Based on the complaint, the police had arrested him and booked a case under Section 307 (Attempt to murder) and Section 498A (Husband or relative of husband subjecting woman to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code against him.

The couple got married in April 2014. It is said that the arrested used to harass the complainant frequently. On January 7, 2015, he had laced the food cooked in the house with poison with an objective of killing her. Shruthi lodged a complaint with the police in this connection. A chemical analysis of a sample of the food proved that it was laced with poison. After the hearing, Judge Maheshwari Hiremutt pronounced him guilty of the charges and awarded him four years imprisonment. The Court has also slapped a fine of Rs. 1.20 lakh on him, of which Rs. 1 lakh should be paid to the victim as compensation.