Man dead; five policemen injured in road accident

One person died on the spot and five police personnel were injured when the van they were travelling in collided with a mini truck on National Highway 218 near Farhatabad on the outskirts of Kalaburagi on Monday. The deceased was identified as Ashok (45), truck driver from Andhra Pradesh.

All the five injured police personnel, attached to the District Armed Reserve (DAR) police, Kalaburagi, have been admitted to a private hospital in Kalaburagi for treatment. Four of them are said to be out of danger.

The condition of one policeman, who suffered multiple fractures, was stated to be serious. A case has been registered in the Farhatabad police station.