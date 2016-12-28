Man attacks wife with sickle at bus stand

more-in

A man assaulted his wife with a sickle in full public view on Wednesday, allegedly for claiming alimony. The incident took place in Malavagoppa on the outskirts of the city.

The victim, Shobha, was badly injured and has been hospitalised. Her husband, Halesh Naik, is absconding.

Naik, who works as a daily wage labourer, married Shobha six years ago. According to the police, the two have been living separately for two years owing to personal differences. Shobha had claimed alimony from her husband for deserting her. Based on her request, a court had directed Mr. Naik to pay the money, and the police had later issued an arrest warrant against him for not complying with the order.

On Tuesday evening, Naik visited Shobha at Malavagoppa and picked a quarrel. She was waiting for a bus in order to visit the women’s police station to lodge a complaint against him when he attacked her.

Based on the complaint lodged by Shobha’s victim, the police have booked a case against Naik under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.