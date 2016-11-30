Karnataka

Man arrested on theft charge

The police on Tuesday arrested a person allegedly involved in theft and recovered valuables worth Rs. 7 lakh from him.

The arrested is Syed Nawab (36), a resident of Bengaluru, who was working as a taxi driver. The police said he used to steal valuables by drilling holes in walls of locked houses at night. He was said to be involved in thefts in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Shivamogga.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested him at Gopala bus stand in the city. The valuables recovered from the arrested include gold jewellery weighing 292 gms and silver jewellery weighing 60 gms.

