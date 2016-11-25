Mallya moves Karnataka High Court for recalling order in contempt case

more-in

Liquor baron Vijay Mallya on Friday moved an application before the High Court of Karnataka with a plea for recalling the October 20 order in which the court had asked him to be personally present before it while holding that there is a prima facie case to frame charges against him for allegedly violating an “oral undertaking” given before the Bengaluru Bench of the Debt Recovery Tribunal in 2013.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Jayant M. Patel and Justice Aravind Kumar, before whom Mr. Mallya’s application was moved by his advocates, adjourned further hearing till December 2 owing to paucity of time.

Charges

The court, in the October 20 order had decided to frame charges against Mr. Mallya on a contempt of court petition filed in 2014 by the consortium of banks led by the State Bank of India in connection with Kingfisher Airlines Ltd. case. The consortium had alleged that Mr. Mallya had not honoured an “oral undertaking” given before the tribunal through his counsel for “not to transfer, alienate or otherwise to deal with his assets”.

Violation of undertaking

Mr. Mallya had pledged 1,04,86,666 shares of UB Ltd. held by him and another 1,04,64,288 shares, held jointly by Mr. Mallya and his son Siddharth Mallya, to Standard Chartered Bank in violation of the undertaking, the consortium had claimed.

In his present application, Mr. Mallya has contended that the High Court had no jurisdiction to initiate contempt proceedings for the violation of undertaking given before the tribunal.