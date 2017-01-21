Mallya directed to appear before Karnataka High Court on January 27

more-in

The Karnataka High Court on Friday directed liquor baron Vijay Mallya to appear before it in person on January 27 for framing of charges against him in a contempt of court case. The issue pertains to alleged violation of an “oral undertaking” he had given before the Bengaluru Bench of the Debt Recovery Tribunal in 2013 on not transferring, alienating or otherwise dealing with his assets.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Jayant M Patel and Justice Aravind Kumar fixed the new date for Mr. Mallya’s appearance as the Bench could not take up the case on January 19, on which day he was asked to appear in person, due to non-availability of one of the judges on the Bench.