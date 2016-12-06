Mahaparinirvan Divas today

more-in

Three programmes will mark the B.R. Ambedkar Mahaparinirvan Divas on Tuesday.

Manava Bandutva Vedike Karnataka led by Satish L. Jarkiholi, MLA, has organised a 24-hour long programme at Sadashiv Nagar crematorium called ‘Buddha, Basava Ambedkar Shantidham,’ to spread awareness against superstition and towards social reformation beginning at 7 a.m. Participants from all over the State, including heads of a religious mutts will have their meals on the crematorium premises.

A section of Dalits, led by former Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee member Shankar Munvalli, have organised a parallel seminar and other programmes at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar garden.

The Sangolli Rayanna Brigade has organised an ‘oath-taking’ ceremony for its 3,000 officer bearers at Nandgad of Khanapur taluk, where Sangolli Rayanna, the trusted lieutenant of Rani Channamma, was caught while fighting the British Army and hanged on a tree in the village. Prominent among those invited to the ceremony are Kaginele seer Niranjananandpuri Swami, Basavamurthy Madar Channayya Swami, Basavaraj Mrityunjaya Swami of Kudalasangama, and Prasannanandapuri Swami of Valmiki Gurupeeth, Harihar. Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council and senior BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa will be present.