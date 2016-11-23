Mahamastakabhisheka of Gomateshwara at Basti Hosakote on December 4

more-in

The annual Mahamastakabhisheka for the statue of Gomateshwara at Basti Hosakote, near Bookanakere of K.R. Pet taluk in the district, will be held on December 4.

Mahamastakabhisheka, the anointment of the 18-ft tall Gomateshwara statue, will be performed by devotees with turmeric, kumkum, sandal, milk and other material. The programmes will be supervised by various Digambar Jain mutt chiefs and leaders, sources said. Basti Hoskote is situated at a distance of 35 km from Shravanabelagola and is one of the few famous pilgrimage sites for Jains in the State where statues of Gommateshwara are installed. It is said that the statue was installed in 1147 during the reign of Hoysala king Vishnuvardhana.

According to the sources, members of Basti Hosakote Sri Bhagwan Bahubali Digambar Jain Trust and leaders of the Jain community have conducted preliminary meeting for the grand success of the anointment.

A large number of Jain devotees, from different parts of the country, are expected to participate in the event.