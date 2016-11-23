Mahadayi issue: Solution far from sight with BJP, Cong in Goa against sharing of water

Leader of the Opposition in the legislative council and Sangolli Rayanna Brigade leader K.S. Eshwrappa addressing a press conference in Belagvi on Wednesday.

The solution to the vexed Mahadayi water dispute continues to haunt the people of State, as both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and principal Opposition Congress in Goa are opposed to sharing the Mahadayi water with Karnataka.

This stated position by the two major political parties is also an election issue for both the BJP and Congress, with the Goa legislative assembly to be held in February next year. None of the parties, apparently for political reasons and fear of reversal of the popular vote, want to change their stance on the issue at the moment, as observed by Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council K.S. Eshwarappa.

At a press conference here, he said the BJP was also desperately looking forward to an early solution to the protracted row dragging for over two decades. “It is still possible to solve the issue, but the Karnataka Congress should first evolve consensus with its counterpart in Goa,” he said.

BSY is BJP’s CM candidate

Mr. Eshwarappa, who is virtually heading the Sangolli Rayanna Brigade (SRB), the outfit which threatened vertical split in the BJP’s Karnataka unit, categorically made in clear that party’s State president B.S. Yeddyurappa was BJP’s Chief Ministerial candidate in the next assembly election.

BJP national president Amit Shah had already conveyed this to the party and there was complete consensus on his leadership.

He also clarified that SRB had not direct links with the BJP, but was independent entity floated with the twin objectives of building a strong movement of backward classes, dalits and socially and economically deprived sections to bring in qualitative changes in their lives through constructive programmes and facilitate a platform for all those who did not want to identifying themselves with the BJP or any political party.

However, the SRB could play a significant role in the next elections by boosting the prospects of BJP candidates. The SRB could help BJP win at least 30 to 40 additional seats in the forthcoming assembly elections in the State, he added.

Oath taking ceremony

Mr. Eshwarappa also announced that over 3000 conveners of the four-month old SRB would converge at the place where Sangolli Rayanna was hanged by the British rulers in Nandgad of Khanapur taluk to take an oath.