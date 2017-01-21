Magadi MLA, four of his associates get bail

more-in

H.C. Balakrishna, Magadi MLA, on Friday surrendered before the judicial magistrate of a local court in Magadi in a case pertaining to alleged misbehaving with police officials in Kudur and creating ruckus in the police station on Thursday. Four of his associates who were involved in the incident were also granted bail.

The MLA was given conditional bail by the Judicial Magistrate First Class court of Magadi on a ₹50,000 bond.

He was directed to report to the police station every week and not tamper with the evidence.

On Thursday, Mr. Balakrishna along with his supporters allegedly barged into Kudur police station and abused the inspector for failing to take action on a case where his party workers had reportedly been attacked last week by Congress workers near a temple at Ayandahalli.

After the incident, the police registered an FIR against him under IPC sections 149 (unlawful assembly), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 341 (wrongful restraint), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation).

A team was formed to trace the MLA. However, before the police could track him down, the MLA and four of his associates surrendered before the JMFC court.