Madigas to take out rally seeking redistribution of reservation

more-in

Madiga Mahasabha, an organisation of Madiga community members, plans to take out a rally and hold a public meeting at Nehru Stadium in Hubballi on Sunday, demanding implementation of the Justice Sadashiva panel report that recommended redistribution of reservation among communities classified under Scheduled Castes. R. Timmayya, a community leader, said at a press conference here on Thursday that around 10,000 Madigas from the district would participate in the rally.

He said Manda Krishna Madiga, who mobilised his community members in a successful campaign in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Social Welfare Minister H. Anjaneya, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Jagadish Shettar, former Minister and Madiga community leader Govinda Karajola and other leaders would participate in the event.

“The Madiga community, with a population of around 70 lakh, is one of the most deprived and oppressed in the State. They are deprived even reservation benefits allocated to SCs and the relatively forward sections in the category are disproportionately grabbing [them]. Considering these inequalities, the Justice A.J. Sadashiva panel had recommended redistribution of reservation earmarked for SCs in accordance with the size of population and extent of backwardness,” he said.

He criticised successive governments for ignoring the demand. “The struggle for redistribution of reservation is four decades old. It got a moral boost and a clear vision when the panel studied the issue objectively and came up with a and rational report. It is sad that even years after the submission of the report, the State government has done nothing to implement it,” Mr. Timmayya said.

M.R. Bheri, Mareppa, Ambanna Aroli, Hanumanthappa, K.P. Anil Kumar, Abraham Honnatagi, J.B. Raju and other community leaders were present at the press meet.