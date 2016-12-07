Madiga convention to press for internal reservation for SCs

more-in

In an attempt to mount pressure on the State Government to implement the recommendations of Justice A.J. Sadashiva Committee, members of Madiga community will congregate in Hubballi on December 11.

Briefing press persons about the preparations for the State-level convention of the Madiga community, former minister and president of the Reception Committee of the Convention R.B. Thimmapur, former minister and honorary president of the committee Alkod Hanumanthappa, former MLA Veerabhadrappa Halaharavi, general secretary Mohan Hiremani and secretary Ganesh Tagargunti emphasised that the convention had been organised to highlight the demand for internal reservation for SCs based on the population.

They also clarified that the convention was being organised through a non-political forum comprising of political leaders from all political parties in the State and the convention would also influence the political leanings of the Madiga community members in the next assembly election.

Mr. Thimmapur said that despite having a large population (33 lakhs) among the scheduled castes in the State, the Madiga community was deprived of commensurate reservation facilities and consequently remained backward socially, economically and politically.

Mr. Hanumanthappa said the community members who had remained silent for years had now woken up and the convention was the first step towards seeking internal reservation. He said while economically and socially powerful communities among scheduled castes were getting reservation benefits, members of Madiga community and small communities like Sudugadu Sidda, Dokka and others were deprived of the benefits. “Meanwhile separate corporations dedicated to particular communities have been set up, Madiga community has been left out. We want reservation as per the population,” he said.

Mr. Halaharavi said people with little information on the committee’s report were opposing it. “We are not for snatching away the facilities meant for others. We are demanding what belongs to us lawfully,” he said.

To a query, the office bearers clarified that the convention would remind all the political leaders of their demand for internal reservation and if there was no positive developments subsequently, then they would be forced to agitate.