MLA demands quick release of fund for flood-hit areas

B.R. Patil, MLA of Aland, demanded the State and Union governments to release funds for compensating flood-hit population as well as restoring damaged infrastructure. In a press conference here on Tuesday, Mr. Patil said only a sum of Rs. 25 crore, against the massive damage to the tune of Rs. 185 crore, was released by the State government.

“As per the joint surveys conducted by government departments, the district suffered a loss of around Rs. 185 crore, in the heavy floods that lashed the district in September this year. It includes damage of infrastructure and crop loss. As per the guidelines, Rs. 61 crore should be borne by Union government and the rest by State government. However, only Rs. 25 crore has been released by the State government so far,” he said.

Mr. Patil said that the released amount is nothing compared to the magnitude of the loss and urged the governments to release the remaining amount at the earliest possible. “The loss of infrastructure in Aland taluk, for instance, was Rs. 5.66 crore whereas it received only Rs. 50 lakh. How can the damaged infrastructure be resorted with the negligible amount?” he questioned.

Dues

Pointing at the long-pending dues to the water suppliers, who provided drinking water to various villages last summer, Mr. Patil lashed out at regional commissioner Amlan Aditya Biswas and alleged that the officer was deliberately denying funds.

“When the people of Aland rural areas were suffering due to non-availability of drinking water, we took the initiative to provide drinking water through tankers. The total bill due to the water suppliers stood at around Rs. 6.50 crore, of which Rs. 2.80 is still pending. Mr. Biswas is denying the bills by putting so many conditions,” he alleged.