Lone tusker kills two in Bangarpet

• 12 victims in five years in Kolar district

Two people including a woman fell victim to an elephant attack in two different places under Bangarpet range forest limits on Thursday. The Forest Department officials gave the names of the victims as Sumithramma (35) and Narayanaswamy (29).

While Sumithramma was killed by the elephant at Maralahalli, Narayanaswamy was attacked at Abbigere and he succumbed to injuries in hospital.

The lone tusker which reportedly entered the village late in the evening attacked Sumithramma while she had gone out of house. Narayanaswamy was attacked early in the morning. He was rushed to a private hospital in Kolar where he died.

Bangarpet RFO Santhoshkumar and Malur RFO Vasudevamurthy said that Rs. 2 lakh compensation has been distributed to the families of Sumithramma and Narayanaswamy. A sum of Rs. 3 lakh each will be given to them after receiving the post-mortem report.

The toll in elephant attacks rose to 12 in Kolar district with Thursday’s killings. While eight people fell victim in 2012, two died in 2013.

Elephants enter forest areas in Bangarpet and Malur taluks through Tamil Nadu forests in search of food and water. They damage standing crops and wreak havoc in the region.