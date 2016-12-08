Location of district complex opposed

more-in

Some organisations have opposed the district administration’s plan to build the new district office complex in Mamankeri village, away from the city, claiming it would inconvenience the public.

Bidar Chamber of Commerce and Industry also objected to the Revenue Department asking the Forest Department to convert forest land atop a mountain in Mamankeri to build the complex. “Very little forest land remains in Bidar district. Why must we destroy seven acres of forest land for a building,” B.G. Shetkar, BCCI president, questioned. He urged Deputy Commissioner Anurag Tewari to withdraw the decision and look for an alternative site. He also suggested constructing a new building at the venue of the present DC office, or at at site near the Gurudwara or at the old district jail.

District Bar Association and Bhrastachara Virodhi Janandolana Samiti have also opposed the move. Samiti president Eshwarappa Chakote suspected that the move to set up the new office was to please the land mafia.

Bar association president Anil Kumar Karanji said building the complex on a mountain, away from the city would cause great inconvenience to the public. He sent letters to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, district-in-charge Minister Eshwar Khandre, and Vijay Singh, MLC, asking them to intervene.