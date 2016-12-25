Literary meet ends onan embarrassing note

Schoolchildren thronged various bookstalls at the exhibition organised as part of the Belagavi District Kannada Sahitya Sammelan in Ramdurg on Saturday.

The two-day 11th Belagavi District Kannada Sahitya Sammelan organised by the Belagavi District Kannada Sahitya Parishat and hosted by Ramdurg Taluk Kannada Sahitya Parishat in Ramdurg town came to an end on Saturday evening, rather on an embarrassing note with the chief guest for the valedictory function, Ashok Chandargi, president, Belagavi District Kannada Organisations Action Committee, walking out of the venue in protest against the “lack of time sense” on the part of the organisers.

Mr. Chandargi was prompt enough to be at the event by 4.45 p.m. as it was scheduled to commence at 5 p.m. But the last session on women’s issues was in progress till 7 p.m. This was to be followed by an open interaction with the conference president and then, the valedictory function.

Having lost patience after waiting for two hours, Mr. Chandargi got up from his chair, conveyed his regrets to the organisers stating that they had no time sense and had taken others’ precious time for granted and left for home in Belagavi, 100 km away from Ramdurg.

Belagavi District Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Mangala Metgud, conference president Neelaganga Charantimath and others were visibly embarrassed, so were the other guests who were desperately waiting for the events preceding the valedictory function to be over.

Incidentally, the inauguration of the conference was also delayed by two hours on Friday.