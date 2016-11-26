Karnataka

Leopard killed in road accident in Mandya

The adult leopard that was killed in a road accident near Srirangapatna on Friday night.  

A leopard was killed after being run over by an unidentified vehicle near Srirangapatna on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway late on Friday.

The incident came to light after passers-by discovered the feline’s body near Gananguru and alerted the police and the Forest Department. According to veterinary and forest officials, the animal died of internal injuries.

Leopard movement is frequently observed by locals in Gananguru vicinity. However, this is the first reported leopard death in an accident there in recent years.

In November last year, a 10-month-old leopard cub was run over near Nidaghatta in Maddur on the same highway.

