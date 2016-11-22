Large quantity of plastic bags seized from textile showroom in Mysuru

more-in

A team of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) personnel stumbled upon a huge stockpile of banned plastic bags in a textile showroom in Agrahara here on Monday.

“More than 3,000 kg of plastic bags has been seized from the textile showroom. This is the single biggest haul so far,” said MCC’s Health Officer Dr. Ramachandra, who was part of the team along with MCC Commissioner G. Jagadeesh. The textile showroom was penalised Rs. 10,000 for using plastic bags despite a government ban. The team also seized 200 kg of plastic bags from another provision store in Agrahara. The provision store was penalised Rs. 2,000. “We have warned them that a criminal case will be booked against them if they repeat the same,” Dr. Ramachandra said.

On Monday, several teams of MCC conducted simultaneous raids on different commercial establishments across the city, including shopping malls, supermarkets and other grocery stores across the Central Business District, Shivarampet, Kalyanagiri, Udayagiri, Dr. Rajkumar Road and seized several quintals of plastic. MCC’s Abhaya teams also accompanied the teams led by the civic body’s officials. So far, MCC has seized more than 22,000 kg of plastic bags in the city ever since the government ban was imposed on use of plastic. To a question, Dr. Ramachandra said the seized plastic bags have been cut into pieces and stored in sacks to be given to tar industries.