Kushti Akhada to come up in Belagavi

Kushti, a traditional game popular among the people of Belagavi district, got a shot in the arm with the government deciding to construct a Kushti Akhada (wrestling arena) here.

Minister of State for Fisheries, Youth Empowerment and Sports Pramod Madhwaraj, who inspected construction work at the multi-purpose indoor stadium on Old PB Road here on Wednesday, said that the government was keen on promoting traditional wrestling and other sports and games. Accordingly, a wrestling arena would be constructed in the city.

He said that work on the indoor stadium would be completed by June next year. The government had taken steps to establish academies for various games and sports.

He said that he had requested the Chief Minister to sanction Rs. 350 crore in the 2017-18 budget.