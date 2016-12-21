Kumaraswamy challenges Shettar for debate on development in North Karnataka

more-in

Former Chief Minister and JD(S) State president H.D. Kumaraswamy, who is touring northern districts of Karnataka with Hubballi as his base camp, has challenged BJP leaders Jagadish Shettar and Pralhad Joshi for an open debate on their contribution to the development of North Karnataka.

Speaking to media persons at his residence in Hubballi on Wednesday, Mr. Kumaraswamy took exception to the statements of Mr. Shettar and Mr. Joshi criticising him and his father H.D. Deve Gowda on development of North Karnataka.

“People know what we have given to the region. I challenge Mr. Shettar and Mr. Joshi to come for an open debate on the issue. The truth will come out,” he said.

To a query, Mr. Kumaraswamy ruled out any kind of alliance for the next assembly election in the State and expressed hope of getting at least 40 to 45 seats in North Karnataka.

Regarding minister Meti’s sleaze video and Yeddyurappa’a allegation about few other ministers, Mr. Kumaraswamy said the leaders of both the parties were trying to blackmail each other and keep them in control. “Both the national parties are trying to cover up their misdeeds using the government investigating agencies under them,” he said.

On former minister Zameer Ahmed’s plans to hold convention in Hubballi, Mr. Kumaraswamy said it was his individual (Zameer’s) decision and it seems the former had developed a concern for North Karnataka.