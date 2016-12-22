Kumaraswamy challenges BJP leaders to an open debate

more-in

JD(S) State president H.D. Kumaraswamy, who is touring the northern districts of the State with Hubballi as his base camp, has challenged BJP leaders Jagadish Shettar and Pralhad Joshi to an open debate on their contribution to the development of north Karnataka.

Speaking to presspersons at his residence here on Wednesday, Mr. Kumaraswamy took exception to the statements of Mr. Shettar and Mr. Joshi criticising him and his father H.D. Deve Gowda, the former Prime Minister, on the development of north Karnataka.

“People know what we have given to the region. I challenge Mr. Shettar and Mr. Joshi to come for an open debate on the issue of their contribution. The truth will come out,” he said.

Rules out any alliance

To a question, Mr. Kumaraswamy ruled out any kind of alliance in the next Assembly elections in the State.

He expressed hope of bagging at least 40 to 45 seats in north Karnataka.

‘Blackmailing each other’

Regarding the former Minister Meti’s sleaze video and BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa’a allegation about a few more Ministers were involved in such things, Mr. Kumaraswamy said that the leaders of both the parties were trying to blackmail each other.

“Both the national parties are trying to cover up their misdeeds using the government investigating agencies under them and blackmail each other to keep under control,” the former Chief Minister said.

On the former Minister Zameer Ahmed’s plans to hold a convention in Hubballi, Mr. Kumaraswamy said that it was his individual decision and “probably it seemed he had now developed a concern for north Karnataka.”