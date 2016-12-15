Kumaraswamy blames ‘package deals’ for rampant corruption in departments

more-in

Janata Dal (Secular) State president and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has accused S.C. Jayachandra, Chief Project Manager, State Highway Development Projects, of receiving a Rs. 350-crore kickback for floating a tender estimated at Rs. 3,500 crore. Earlier this month, Income Tax sleuths unearthed a large cache of new currency from Mr. Jayachandra’s premises.

Dubbing the system of allotment of works on “package basis” for the rampant corruption in government departments, he said 10 per cent kickbacks was the “norm” in many departments. “This is the norm since the days of the Bharatiya Janata Party regime,” he said. The seeds of a corrupt system, with offers of “package deals” were sown during the BJP rule, he added.

He asked why Chief Minister Siddaramaiah needed to order a probe by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) into the seizure of money and properties worth crores from the houses of T.N. Chikkarayappa, Managing Director of Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd. and Mr. Jayachandra, while the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) were probing the charges.

He alleged that the ACB officers meeting and briefing Mr. Siddaramaiah on the case was leading to suspicion.

It was a tragedy that Mr. Siddaramaiah, who came to power by promising to fight corruption, has failed miserably and is being forced to protect his corrupt Cabinet colleagues, said Mr. Kumaraswamy.