Krishna cuts the cord

S.M. Krishna has been with the Congress for the last five decades. | Photo Credit: Bhagya Prakash K

In a development that has left the Congress stunned, veteran leader and former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna has decided to quit the party, apparently unhappy over being “sidelined” by the Siddaramaiah government.

Sources in the Congress said Mr. Krishna, associated with the party for the last five decades, has written to party president Sonia Gandhi on his decision.

In his two-line resignation letter on January 28 to Ms. Gandhi, Mr. Krishna said he was resigning from primary membership of the party. However, a source in the Congress in Delhi said, “Given his long association with the party and closeness to the high command, the party is confident of addressing his concerns and persuading him to stay.”

Refusing to elaborate on what had led him to take this step, the former External Affairs Minister and Governor of Maharashtra said he would “speak only at the press conference on Sunday.” Sources close to Mr. Krishna confirmed to The Hindu that he was consulting his associates over his future plans. Several Congress leaders expressed shock over Mr. Krishna’s “sudden decision” and urged him to stay on and guide the party. Home Minister and KPCC president G. Parameshwara, Energy Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and Industries Minister R.V. Deshpande rushed to Mr. Krishna’s house late in the evening on Saturday in an effort to convince him to reconsider his decision.

Speaking before meeting Mr. Krishna, Dr. Parameshwara said, “This news is shocking. He is a leader loved by all and the party has never sidelined him.”

The Congress had organised a function on Saturday opposing demonetisation, but Mr. Krishna was not present.