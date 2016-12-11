Krishi Mela begins in Kalaburagi

more-in

Krishi Mela, an annual expo of farm technologies, began on the Agricultural Research Station premises here on Saturday. Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Mr. Mallikarjun Kharge inaugurated the three-day event.

Thousands of farmers and farm enthusiasts arrived from different parts of the district on the first day. Over 100 stalls were put up for displaying newer agricultural technologies, farm equipment, machineries, pesticides and fertilizer apart from non-agricultural commercial products. Government departments too established couple of shops to spread awareness about the schemes and programmes introduced by the government for the welfare of farmers.

P.M. Salimath, Vice-Chancellor of University of Agricultural Sciences, Raichur, sought Rs. 17 crore from the Hyderabad Karnataka Region Development Board for constructing a building for the agriculture college in Kalaburagi. He submitted a proposal with estimated cost to Mr. Kharge seeking his intervention for the speedy release of grants. Mr. Kharge in turn passed on the file to Medical Education Minister Sharanprakash Patil who was also the chairman of the HKRDB.

“Don’t always ask money from HKRDB for everything. Mr. Patil should persuade Agriculture Minister Krishna Byre Gowda to give some amount from his department,” Mr. Kharge said later while addressing the gathering. “I too will meet concerned Union Minister and seek funds for the purpose,” he added.

After the inaugural event, activists associated with the Hyderabad Karnataka Raitha Sangha staged a protest against university officials for not inviting farmers’ leaders to the stage. “It is a farmers’ event. The organisers invited only politicians and not a single farmer on the stage. If the officials continue to ignore farmers in the mela, we will intensify agitation by not allowing any officer to step on the stage,” Dayanand Patil, leader of the outfit, said.