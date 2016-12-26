Koppal officials directedto set up six goshalas

more-in

H.K. Patil, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and Chairman of Cabinet Sub-Committee assessing the drought situation, has directed the district administration to open six goshalas in Koppal district. Presiding over a meeting to review the prevailing drought condition and also the steps being taken to tackle it here on Saturday, Mr. Patil said that due to the failure of monsoon and post-monsoon rainfall, the district was reeling under severe scarcity of fodder. The district has 19,037 tonnes of fodder in stock and it would last about 14 weeks. Keeping all these facts in view, he directed the district administration to take steps to set up fodder banks in all the gram panchayat headquarters besides setting up the six goshalas, starting in the first week of January.

Mr. Patil said that some of the districts were reeling under continuous drought for the second year in succession and the plight of farmers knew no bounds as they were unable to pay crop insurance premium even as their crops failed.

Mr. Patil directed the officials concerned to take steps to ease the drinking water crisis likely to be faced by 209 villages in the district during the next fortnight by drilling borewells or by taking the existing private borewells on rent and if necessary, supply water through tankers.

Nagalambika Devi, Principal Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, said satellite maps can be used to know where water was available before drilling borewells.