Kolar water stir enters 175th day on Saturday

The indefinite dhrana launched by Shashwata Neeravari Horata Samiti completed 174 days on Friday with a number of women participating in the stir.

The stir, launched demanding implementation of permanent irrigation project, will be continued till the demand was fulfilled, the committee leaders said on the occasion.

Villagers from Chadumanahlli in Kolar taluk participated in the dharna, being held at a permanent stage installed at College Circle here,.

“I have come here after collecting water supplied from the tanker,” Narayanamma, a participant said.

Samiti leaders V.K. Rajesh, Holai Prakash, grama panchayat member Venkatesh were present among others.