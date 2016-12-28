Kolar, Chickballapur dairy farmers to get additional Rs. 1.30 per litre of milk

more-in

KOCHIMUL ahead of govt., New Year / Sankranti bonanza to drought affected people

Dairy farmers in Kolar and Chickballapur districts which are reeling under severe drought have good news. They will get more rate for the milk they sell to Kolar and Chickballapur Milk Producers’ Cooperative Societies Union Ltd (KOCHIMUL) from January 1, 2017, onwards.

The KOCHIMUL management has decided to increase the milk procurement price by Rs. 1.30, taking the rate per litre to Rs. 23 from the present Rs. 21.70. When the incentive by the State government is added, the farmers are set to get Rs. 28 per litre of milk.

Drought since about a decade has adversely affected the agricultural activities and dairying remained the main source of income of lakhs of families in the twin districts.

“The increase in procurement rate will benefit over 95,000 dairy farmers in both the districts”, KOCHIMUL president N.G. Byatappa told The Hindu on Wednesday.

KOCHIMUL is the second largest milk producing union in the State with daily procurement of nine lakh litres of milk.

Ahead of government directive

On Tuesday the State government had asked all 14 milk unions in the State to provide extra incentive of Re. 1 to Rs. 2 a litre of milk to producers. However, KOCHIMUL took the decision even before the government directive.

“A meeting held on December 23 took the decision purely based on the concern to save dairying in the twin districts”, Mr. Byatappa said. Milk production has come down to around nine lakh litres per day due to severe drought from 10.5 lakh litres, he added.

“The new rate will continue till March 2017 and it will be revised depending on the situation. The Union will have to bear Rs. 10.65 crore additional cost in view of increase in milk procurement rate”, Mr. Byatappa said.

FACTLINE

- 1784 primary milk cooperative societies under KOCHIMUL.

- 2.78 lakh dairy farmers are members of the Union.

- Average milk suppliers is 95,000.

- Daily procurement of milk is 9 lakh litres.