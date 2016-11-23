Killing of migratory birds rampant in Kudlur lake

more-in

Investigation into the recent unnatural deaths of migratory birds at Kudlur lake on the outskirts of Channapatna town in Ramanagaram district has revealed that the hunting of the winged beauties is rampant owing to the absence of preventive measures.

Four birds were found exhausted on November 17 and they — Mallard wild duck, American coot, pelican, and black-tailed godwit — had died at the government veterinary hospital in Channapatna on November 18.

The Hindu had highlighted the issue in a report ( Migratory birds die of suspected poisoning) on November 19.

Subsequent investigations revealed that the lake bed is turning into an ideal place for hunting of birds. The appearance of birds at the sprawling lake is part of a natural cycle. Variety of birds from different countries flock to Kudlur lake and some other waterbodies in its vicinity every year for nesting and breeding.

The miscreants are often found killing birds and cooking them on the lake bed. Feathers and bones of several birds are found at many places. Thus, the Forest Department has decided to intensify vigilance around the lake, a Forest Department official told The Hindu.

Poison

The wrongdoers might have been killing the birds by mixing poisonous substances in fish or grains.

The samples of birds have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Bengaluru for tests and reports are awaited. The department is investigating the case, said Nagendra Prasad, Range Forest Office (Channapatna).

Meanwhile, wildlife enthusiasts have demanded that the authorities concerned protect the birds. Migratory birds at Kudlur lake are becoming easy prey for hunters with the authorities concerned failing to initiate measures to protect them, Suresh, who filed a complaint in connection with the incident, said. Most of the lakes in Mandya, Ramanagaram and Tumakuru districts have gone dry owing to severe drought and only a few lakes such as Kudlur lake have water. Hence, they are attracting birds. The winter migratory season is fast approaching and the recent development has underlined the need for providing protection to migratory birds, he added.